Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 720.0 days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.