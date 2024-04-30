Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 720.0 days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

