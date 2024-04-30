Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.67

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 80691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fox Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

