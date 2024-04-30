USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.51

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 6757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $817.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

