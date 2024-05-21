Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $112,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.36. 854,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,433. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

