Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $102,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

