Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 19,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
