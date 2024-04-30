Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.80 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $646.39 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,531,469,929 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.