Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.42

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.42 and last traded at $102.22, with a volume of 23945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 565,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,256,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

