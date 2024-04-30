JMP Securities Boosts ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target to $15.50

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ACR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 3,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,224. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 84.01 and a current ratio of 84.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

