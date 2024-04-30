Steele Capital Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $327.13. 142,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.41 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

