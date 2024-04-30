Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $505.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.00.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $13.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $540.87. 260,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,241. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

