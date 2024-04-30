biote (BTMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. biote has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.50 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BTMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 8,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.87. biote has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, biote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

