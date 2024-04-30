Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$107,500.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$212,000.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

Shares of CMG stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.01. 145,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,975. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3501041 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

