Komodo Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and $2.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,802,848 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

