PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in McKesson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $6,788,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $564.07 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

