PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 69,202 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

