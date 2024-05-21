Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $109.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,196. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.