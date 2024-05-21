PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.