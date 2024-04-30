Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 1,091,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,027. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

