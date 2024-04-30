Cadre (CDRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cadre to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadre Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. 30,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

