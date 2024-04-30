Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,968. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

