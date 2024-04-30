AtonRa Partners Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. CWM LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 61,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 128,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

