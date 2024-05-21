Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNOW opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

