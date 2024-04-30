AtonRa Partners Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Trimble were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,604. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

