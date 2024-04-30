Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Moderna were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 18.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna Trading Up 1.0 %

Moderna stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.72. 961,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,120. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.