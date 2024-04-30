Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Position Reduced by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Flywire were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Flywire Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 286,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,298. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -229.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

