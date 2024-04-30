AtonRa Partners Sells 85 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.9 %

MDB traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.67. The company had a trading volume of 231,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.56 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

