Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.