2,629 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. 108,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,163. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

