Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $117.57. 23,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

