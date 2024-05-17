Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after purchasing an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after buying an additional 477,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,764,000 after buying an additional 403,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 941,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,753,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.75. 408,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

