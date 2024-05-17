Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 798,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.