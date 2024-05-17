Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 621,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,740. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.