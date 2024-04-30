AtonRa Partners Has $261,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 69.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,358. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

