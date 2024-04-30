Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 882,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,308,000 after buying an additional 277,156 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Alphabet by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,209 shares of company stock worth $36,711,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

