4,190 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,552,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

