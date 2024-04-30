Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

