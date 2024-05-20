Columbia Asset Management Sells 95 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $13.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $902.49. 312,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $872.91 and its 200-day moving average is $785.33.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 price objective (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $905.56.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

