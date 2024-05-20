Columbia Asset Management Has $1.52 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,245 shares of company stock worth $2,702,701 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 734,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.