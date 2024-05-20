General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 2,280,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,518. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

