Choreo LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

