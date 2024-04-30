Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $5.83 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,835 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.09% of Nanobiotix worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

