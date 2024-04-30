Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. 944,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,148. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

