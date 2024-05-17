Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 83.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.