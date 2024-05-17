Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.
PGR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.
Progressive Stock Performance
Progressive stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 83.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Reasons Nvidia is on The Verge of a 4 Digit Stock Price
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bargain Alert: Lululemon Shares Could Be About To Hit Rally Mode
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.