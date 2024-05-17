Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $935.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 935 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.54), with a volume of 568014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913 ($11.47).

Several analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 880.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 804.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

In other news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($32,931.42). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($32,931.42). Also, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,257.93). Insiders have purchased 7,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

