Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

