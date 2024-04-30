Intrust Bank NA Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. 83,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

