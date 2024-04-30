Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 551,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

