Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 223,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

