Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $531.48 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Brett has a total market cap of $531.48 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Brett has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.04266834 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $12,660,817.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

